7. The Skeletal System
The Spine
7. The Skeletal System The Spine
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the atlas in the first cervical vertebra (C1) of the vertebral column is incorrect?
Which of the following statements about the atlas in the first cervical vertebra (C1) of the vertebral column is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is located at the top of the vertebral column.
B
It articulates with the skull at the atlanto-occipital joint.
C
It is made up of a spinous process.
D
It articulates with the second cervical vertebra.