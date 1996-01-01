7. The Skeletal System
The Spine
Learn with BruceGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
In a skiing accident, Marcio broke his T2 and T3. Where is his injury?
Which part of the spine will have fewer individual bones as you age?
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The thoracic and sacral curvatures are the vertebral column's concave curvatures.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
A vertebral disc is composed of an inner anulus fibrosus and an outer nucleus pulposus.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The posterior projection from a vertebra is the spinous process.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
The sacral, coccygeal, and cervical vertebrae are fused in an adult.
Mrs. Dent presents to the clinic with back pain. During the exam, you notice that she has severe kyphosis, and you suspect a vertebral fracture. What specific part of her vertebra is likely to be fractured, considering her deformity? Explain.