25. Urinary System
Kidney Anatomy
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement is correct regarding water reabsorption in the kidneys.
I. Vasopressin causes aquaporins in the collecting ducts to move from the interior of the cells to the apical surface
II. Two parts of the kidneys are concerned with water reabsorption in the distal convoluted tubule and collecting ducts
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I
B
Statement II
C
Both statements are correct
D
Neither statement is correct