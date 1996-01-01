23. Digestive System
Physiology of Digestion and Absorption
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding the intestines:
A
The small intestine handles water reabsorption
B
The cecum marks the start of the large intestine
C
The duodenum receives digested bolus from the stomach
D
Feces accumulate in the sigmoidal part of the large intestine