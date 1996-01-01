23. Digestive System
Physiology of Digestion and Absorption
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the correct statement about the digestive system and how it is controlled:
A
The central nervous system directly controls the contractions of the smooth muscle fibers of the alimentary canal
B
The enteric nervous system is a branch of the central nervous system that manages digestive activities
C
Hormones like ghrelin and motilin play a critical role in the digestive system
D
All of the above