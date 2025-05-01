Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology(0)
- What is Anatomy & Physiology?(0)
- Levels of Organization(0)
- Variation in Anatomy & Physiology(0)
- Introduction to Organ Systems(0)
- Homeostasis(0)
- Feedback Loops(0)
- Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback(0)
- Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback(0)
- Anatomical Position(0)
- Introduction to Directional Terms(0)
- Directional Terms: Up and Down(0)
- Directional Terms: Front and Back(0)
- Directional Terms: Body Sides(0)
- Directional Terms: Limbs(0)
- Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body(0)
- Introduction to Anatomical Terms for Body Regions(0)
- Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck(0)
- Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk(0)
- Anatomical Terms for the Back(0)
- Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand(0)
- Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot(0)
- Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions(0)
- Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions(0)
- Anatomical Planes & Sections(0)
- Organization of the Body: Body Cavities(0)
- Organization of the Body: Serous Membranes(0)
- Organization of the Body: Serous Membrane Locations(0)
- Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity(0)
- Organization of the Body: Abdominopelvic Cavity(0)
- 2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components(0)
- Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Introduction to Chemical Bonding(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Noncovalent Bonds(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Hydrogen Bonding(0)
- Introduction to Water(0)
- Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion(0)
- Properties of Water- Density(0)
- Properties of Water- Thermal(0)
- Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent(0)
- Acids and Bases(0)
- pH Scale(0)
- Carbon(0)
- Functional Groups(0)
- Introduction to Biomolecules(0)
- Monomers & Polymers(0)
- Carbohydrates(0)
- Proteins(0)
- Nucleic Acids(0)
- Lipids(0)
- Microscopes(0)
- Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles(0)
- Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion(0)
- Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles(0)
- Mitochondria & Chloroplasts(0)
- Endosymbiotic Theory(0)
- Introduction to the Cytoskeleton(0)
- Cell Junctions(0)
- Biological Membranes(0)
- Types of Membrane Proteins(0)
- Concentration Gradients and Diffusion(0)
- Introduction to Membrane Transport(0)
- Passive vs. Active Transport(0)
- Osmosis(0)
- Simple and Facilitated Diffusion(0)
- Active Transport(0)
- Endocytosis and Exocytosis(0)
- 3. Energy & Cell Processes(0)
- Introduction to Energy(0)
- Laws of Thermodynamics(0)
- Chemical Reactions(0)
- ATP(0)
- Enzymes(0)
- Enzyme Activation Energy(0)
- Enzyme Binding Factors(0)
- Enzyme Inhibition(0)
- Introduction to Metabolism(0)
- Redox Reactions(0)
- Introduction to Cellular Respiration(0)
- Types of Phosphorylation(0)
- Glycolysis(0)
- Pyruvate Oxidation(0)
- Krebs Cycle(0)
- Electron Transport Chain(0)
- Chemiosmosis(0)
- Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration(0)
- Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration(0)
- Introduction to Cell Division(0)
- Organization of DNA in the Cell(0)
- Introduction to the Cell Cycle(0)
- Interphase(0)
- Phases of Mitosis(0)
- Cytokinesis(0)
- Cell Cycle Regulation(0)
- Review of the Cell Cycle(0)
- Cancer(0)
- Introduction to DNA Replication(0)
- DNA Repair(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- 4. Tissues & Histology(0)
- Introduction to Tissues & Histology(0)
- Introduction to Epithelial Tissue(0)
- Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue(0)
- Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue(0)
- Simple Epithelial Tissues(0)
- Stratified Epithelial Tissues(0)
- Identifying Types of Epithelial Tissue(0)
- Glandular Epithelial Tissue(0)
- Introduction to Connective Tissue(0)
- Classes of Connective Tissue(0)
- Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper(0)
- Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue(0)
- Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue(0)
- Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage(0)
- Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone(0)
- Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood(0)
- Introduction to Muscle Tissue(0)
- Types of Muscle Tissue(0)
- Introduction to Nervous Tissue(0)
- Nervous Tissue: The Neuron(0)
- 5. Integumentary System(0)
- 6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue(0)
- An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue(0)
- Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone(0)
- Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum(0)
- Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow(0)
- Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones(0)
- Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone(0)
- Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix(0)
- Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells(0)
- Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon(0)
- Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae(0)
- 7. The Skeletal System(0)
- 8. Joints(0)
- 9. Muscle Tissue(0)
- 10. Muscles(0)
- 11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System(0)
- 12. The Central Nervous System(0)
- 13. The Peripheral Nervous System(0)
- Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System(0)
- Organization of Sensory Pathways(0)
- Introduction to Sensory Receptors(0)
- Sensory Receptor Classification by Modality(0)
- Sensory Receptor Classification by Location(0)
- Proprioceptors(0)
- Adaptation of Sensory Receptors(0)
- Introduction to Reflex Arcs(0)
- Reflex Arcs(0)
- 14. The Autonomic Nervous System(0)
- 15. The Special Senses(0)
- 16. The Endocrine System(0)
- 17. The Blood(0)
- 18. The Heart(0)
- 19. The Blood Vessels(0)
- 20. The Lymphatic System(0)
- 21. The Immune System(0)
- Introduction to the Immune System(0)
- Introduction to Innate Immunity(0)
- Introduction to First-Line Defenses(0)
- Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin(0)
- Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Mucous Membrane(0)
- First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers(0)
- First-Line Defenses: Normal Microbiota(0)
- Introduction to Cells of the Immune System(0)
- Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes(0)
- Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes(0)
- Introduction to Cell Communication(0)
- Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules(0)
- Cell Communication: Cytokines(0)
- Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs)(0)
- Introduction to the Complement System(0)
- Activation Pathways of the Complement System(0)
- Effects of the Complement System(0)
- Review of the Complement System(0)
- Phagocytosis(0)
- Introduction to Inflammation(0)
- Steps of the Inflammatory Response(0)
- Fever(0)
- Interferon Response(0)
- Review Map of Innate Immunity(0)
- Introduction to Adaptive Immunity(0)
- Antigens(0)
- Introduction to T Lymphocytes(0)
- Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules(0)
- Activation of T Lymphocytes(0)
- Functions of T Lymphocytes(0)
- Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells(0)
- Introduction to B Lymphocytes(0)
- Antibodies(0)
- Classes of Antibodies(0)
- Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen(0)
- T Dependent & T Independent Antigens(0)
- Clonal Selection(0)
- Antibody Class Switching(0)
- Affinity Maturation(0)
- Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity(0)
- Immune Tolerance(0)
- Regulatory T Cells(0)
- Natural Killer Cells(0)
- Review of Adaptive Immunity(0)
- 22. The Respiratory System(0)
- 23. The Digestive System(0)
- 24. Metabolism and Nutrition(0)
- Essential Amino Acids(0)
- Lipid Vitamins(0)
- Cellular Respiration: Redox Reactions(0)
- Introduction to Cellular Respiration(0)
- Cellular Respiration: Types of Phosphorylation(0)
- Cellular Respiration: Glycolysis(0)
- Cellular Respiration: Pyruvate Oxidation(0)
- Cellular Respiration: Krebs Cycle(0)
- Cellular Respiration: Electron Transport Chain(0)
- Cellular Respiration: Chemiosmosis(0)
- Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration(0)
- Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration(0)
- Gluconeogenesis(0)
- Fatty Acid Oxidation(0)
- Amino Acid Oxidation(0)
- 25. The Urinary System(0)
- 26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance(0)
- 27. The Reproductive System(0)
- 28. Human Development(0)
- 29. Heredity(0)
24. Metabolism and Nutrition
Amino Acid Oxidation
24. Metabolism and Nutrition
Amino Acid Oxidation: Videos & Practice Problems
22 of 0
Problem 22