17. Blood
Hemostasis
17. Blood Hemostasis
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following are statements regarding the role of different substances in the process of blood clotting.
P. Prothrombin is a key protein involved in the coagulation cascade.
Q. Sodium acts as a cofactor for various enzymes involved in coagulation
R. Fibrinogen is a soluble protein found in the blood that is converted into fibrin during blood clotting
S. Vitamin K is essential for the synthesis of several blood clotting factors in the liver.
Which of the following options includes all the correct statements?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P, Q, and R
B
Q, R, and S
C
P, R, and S
D
P, Q, R, and S