Change in Membrane Potential
When the activation gates open, it permits the influx of sodium ions into the neuron through the channels, causing the voltage across the neuronal membrane to increase. This increase constitutes to:
Resting state
Rising phase of action potential
Falling phase of action potential
Cancellation of action potential