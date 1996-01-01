23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas
Which of the following statements best describes the Ampulla of Vater (or hepatopancreatic ampulla)?
It connects the common hepatic duct and the cystic duct.
It is the site of bile production in the liver.
It carries pancreatic juices to the gallbladder.
It is the point of fusion between the bile duct and the pancreatic duct.