23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bile and pancreatic juice are important substances for the digestion of fats/lipids in food. The absence of any of these would result in:
A
Decreased digestion and malabsorption of fats resulting in fatty stools.
B
Normal digestion but poor absorption of fats resulting in fatty stools.
C
Normal digestion and normal absorption of fats resulting in non-fatty stools.
D
Normal digestion and decreased absorption of fats resulting in fatty stools.