22. Respiratory System
Breathing Rate and Depth
22. Respiratory System Breathing Rate and Depth
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The basic rhythm of breathing is controlled by a complex neural network known as the respiratory control center, which is primarily located in the medulla oblongata and partially in the:
The basic rhythm of breathing is controlled by a complex neural network known as the respiratory control center, which is primarily located in the medulla oblongata and partially in the:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cerebellum
B
Pons
C
Pituitary
D
Thalamus