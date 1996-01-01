21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Cellular Immunity
21. Immune System Adaptive Defenses: Cellular Immunity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A protease enzyme produced by cytotoxic T cells that triggers a cascade of events leading to cell death, including the activation of caspases and induction of apoptosis, is called:
A
Perforin
B
Granzyme
C
Integrase
D
Reverse transcriptase