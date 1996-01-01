23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Pancreatic enzymes are released in an inactive (zymogen) form to prevent them from prematurely digesting the pancreas itself and other organs. How are these enzymes activated when they reach the small intestine?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Activation occurs spontaneously upon exposure to the small intestine environment.
B
Activation is triggered by the presence of bile salts in the small intestine.
C
Activation is facilitated by enterokinase, an enzyme produced by the cells lining the duodenum.
D
Activation is initiated by the acidic pH of the small intestine.