23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Liver and Pancreas
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Stellate macrophages of the liver are star-shaped cells having long cytoplasmic extensions involved in the:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Phagocytosis of cellular debris.
B
Synthesis of clotting factors.
C
Detoxification of drugs and toxins.
D
Regulation of blood glucose levels