Anatomy & Physiology
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
6
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which cells are responsible for bone growth and formation?
A
Osteoblasts
B
Osteocytes
C
Osteoclasts
D
Chondrocytes
