The Thoracic Cage
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are 12 pairs of rib bones and the last two are called floating ribs. Why is that the case:
They articulate with the 10th ribs and attach to the sternum
They are significantly shorter than the other rib bones but attach directly to the sternum
The last two rib bones are fused
They are short bones that do not attach to the sternum