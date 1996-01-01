7. The Skeletal System
The Thoracic Cage
7. The Skeletal System
The Thoracic Cage
Guided videos.
Learn with BruceGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
When giving chest compressions during CPR the thoracic cavity can flex in and out without breaking bones. What is one reason that the thoracic cage is able to flex in this manner?
103
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Fill in the blanks: The inferior portion of the sternum is the_____ . The superior portion of the sternum is the_____, and it articulates with the______ and the first rib.
10
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
How do true, false, and floating ribs differ from one another?
9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
You arrive on the scene where a person without a pulse was found. Someone on the scene performed CPR, but the individual unfortunately could not be revived. On postmortem examination, it is discovered that several ribs and the xiphoid process were fractured. What likely caused these fractures?
9
Showing 9 of 9 practice