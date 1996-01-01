22. Respiratory System
Gas Exchange
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
When an alveolus is insufficiently ventilated, what happens to the alveolar partial pressure of oxygen (Po₂) and the pulmonary arteriole serving that alveolus?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Po₂ rises, and the arteriole constricts
B
Po₂ drops, and the arteriole constricts
C
Po₂ rises, and the arteriole dilates
D
Po₂ drops, and the arteriole dilates