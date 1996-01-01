22. Respiratory System
Gas Exchange
22. Respiratory System Gas Exchange
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following gives the correct sequence of events during external respiration?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gas exchange in the alveoli - Pulmonary ventilation - Transportation of gases
B
Transportation of gases - Gas exchange in the alveoli - Pulmonary ventilation
C
Pulmonary ventilation - Gas exchange in the alveoli - Transportation of gases
D
Gas exchange in the alveoli - Transportation of gases - Pulmonary ventilation