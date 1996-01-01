13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Sensory Receptor Classification by Location
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the phrenic nerve is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is a major component of the parasympathetic nervous system, influencing various organs such as the heart, lungs, and digestive tract.
B
It transmits visual information from the retina to the brain.
C
It controls voluntary muscle movements and transmits sensory information from the skin, muscles, and joints to the central nervous system.
D
It arises from the cervical spine and controls the diaphragm, playing a crucial role in breathing and respiration.