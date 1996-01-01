24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Metabolism
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following options correctly includes the product of the beta-oxidation of the one butyric acid molecule?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
One acetyl-CoA, one NADH, and one FADH2
B
Two acetyl-CoA, two NADH, and two FADH2
C
One acetyl-CoA, two NADH, and two FADH2
D
Two acetyl-CoA, one NADH, and one FADH2