Metabolism
24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance Metabolism
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following options accurately demonstrates the arrangement of molecules in order of stored energy (from highest to lowest)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ATP > NADH > Acetyl CoA > Glucose
B
NADH > ATP > Acetyl CoA > Glucose
C
Acetyl CoA > NADH > ATP > Glucose
D
Glucose > Acetyl CoA > NADH > ATP