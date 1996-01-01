21. Immune System
Disorders
21. Immune System Disorders
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Complement proteins are a group of proteins that form part of the immune system and play a crucial role in the body's defense against infections. Their actions complement the work done by:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
T cells
B
B cells
C
Antibodies
D
Erythrocytes