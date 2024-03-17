21. Immune System
Disorders
Immunodeficiency diseases and hypersensitivity states
Explain why a patient with AIDS due to HIV is at an increased risk of infection and of developing certain cancers.
Which of the following conditions may lead to the development of autoimmunity?
a. Self antigens not previously encountered by T cells are released into the circulation.
b. Foreign antigens mimic self antigens.
c. Cells may inappropriately display class II MHC molecules.
d. Certain pathogens nonspecifically activate B cells.
e. All of the above are correct.
