17. Blood
Blood Disorders
17. Blood Blood Disorders
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A male child was rushed to a hospital after his parents observed several unexplainable bruises all over his body. The laboratory results revealed an issue with his platelet count. Following the doctor's recommendation, the child is scheduled for a bone marrow biopsy to obtain a more accurate diagnosis. What is the preferred site for a bone marrow biopsy in children?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Iliac crest
B
Humerus
C
Thorax
D
Vertebrae