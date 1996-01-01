21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
21. Immune System Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is not true regarding antibodies?
Which of the following statements is not true regarding antibodies?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Each antibody has a constant (C) region and a variable (V) region.
B
The variable regions are responsible for antigen recognition and binding.
C
The constant regions of antibodies are the same for all types of antibodies.
D
Antibodies can exist as monomers or as multimers.