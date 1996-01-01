27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Physiology
27. Reproductive System Male Reproductive Physiology
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
An elderly man takes herbal medicines for impotence. Which side effect is most usually related with herbal drugs that increase nitric oxide effects for treating impotence?
An elderly man takes herbal medicines for impotence. Which side effect is most usually related with herbal drugs that increase nitric oxide effects for treating impotence?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increased heart rate
B
Elevated blood sugar levels
C
Decreased systemic blood pressure
D
Reduced blood clotting