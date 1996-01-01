17. Blood
Platelets: Hemostasis
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following gives the correct sequence of events during hemostasis?
A
Coagulation - Blood clotting - Vascular spasms - Platelet plug formation
B
Vascular spasms - Platelet plug formation - Coagulation - Blood clotting
C
Blood clotting - Vascular spasms - Platelet plug formation - Coagulation
D
Platelet plug formation - Coagulation - Blood clotting - Vascular spasms