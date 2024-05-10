Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
(0)
Worksheet
What is Anatomy & Physiology?
(0)
Levels of Organization
(0)
Variation in Anatomy & Physiology
(0)
Introduction to Organ Systems
(0)
Homeostasis
(0)
Feedback Loops
(0)
Feedback Loops: Negative Feedback
(0)
Feedback Loops: Positive Feedback
(0)
Anatomical Position
(0)
Introduction to Directional Terms
(0)
Directional Terms: Up and Down
(0)
Directional Terms: Front and Back
(0)
Directional Terms: Body Sides
(0)
Directional Terms: Limbs
(0)
Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body
(0)
Introduction to Anatomical Terms for Body Regions
(0)
Anatomical Terms for the Head and Neck
(0)
Anatomical Terms for the Front of the Trunk
(0)
Anatomical Terms for the Back
(0)
Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand
(0)
Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot
(0)
Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions
(0)
Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions
(0)
Anatomical Planes & Sections
(0)
Organization of the Body: Body Cavities
(0)
Organization of the Body: Serous Membranes
(0)
Organization of the Body: Serous Membrane Locations
(0)
Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity
(0)
Organization of the Body: Abdominopelvic Cavity
(0)
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
(0)
Worksheet
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
(0)
Isotopes
(0)
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
(0)
Covalent Bonds
(0)
Noncovalent Bonds
(0)
Ionic Bonding
(0)
Hydrogen Bonding
(0)
Introduction to Water
(0)
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
(0)
Properties of Water- Density
(0)
Properties of Water- Thermal
(0)
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
(0)
Acids and Bases
(0)
pH Scale
(0)
Carbon
(0)
Functional Groups
(0)
Introduction to Biomolecules
(0)
Monomers & Polymers
(0)
Carbohydrates
(0)
Proteins
(0)
Nucleic Acids
(0)
Lipids
(0)
Microscopes
(0)
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
(0)
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
(0)
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
(0)
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
(0)
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
(0)
Endosymbiotic Theory
(0)
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
(0)
Cell Junctions
(0)
Biological Membranes
(0)
Types of Membrane Proteins
(0)
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
(0)
Introduction to Membrane Transport
(0)
Passive vs. Active Transport
(0)
Osmosis
(0)
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
(0)
Active Transport
(0)
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
(0)
3. Energy & Cell Processes
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Energy
(0)
Laws of Thermodynamics
(0)
Chemical Reactions
(0)
ATP
(0)
Enzymes
(0)
Enzyme Activation Energy
(0)
Enzyme Binding Factors
(0)
Enzyme Inhibition
(0)
Introduction to Metabolism
(0)
Redox Reactions
(0)
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
(0)
Types of Phosphorylation
(0)
Glycolysis
(0)
Pyruvate Oxidation
(0)
Krebs Cycle
(0)
Electron Transport Chain
(0)
Chemiosmosis
(0)
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
(0)
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
(0)
Introduction to Cell Division
(0)
Organization of DNA in the Cell
(0)
Introduction to the Cell Cycle
(0)
Interphase
(0)
Phases of Mitosis
(0)
Cytokinesis
(0)
Cell Cycle Regulation
(0)
Review of the Cell Cycle
(0)
Cancer
(0)
Introduction to DNA Replication
(0)
DNA Repair
(0)
Central Dogma
(0)
Introduction to Transcription
(0)
Steps of Transcription
(0)
Genetic Code
(0)
Introduction to Translation
(0)
Steps of Translation
(0)
Post-Translational Modification
(0)
4. Tissues & Histology
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Tissues & Histology
(0)
Introduction to Epithelial Tissue
(0)
Characteristics of Epithelial Tissue
(0)
Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue
(0)
Simple Epithelial Tissues
(0)
Stratified Epithelial Tissues
(0)
Identifying Types of Epithelial Tissue
(0)
Glandular Epithelial Tissue
(0)
Introduction to Connective Tissue
(0)
Classes of Connective Tissue
(0)
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper
(0)
Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue
(0)
Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue
(0)
Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage
(0)
Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone
(0)
Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood
(0)
Introduction to Muscle Tissue
(0)
Types of Muscle Tissue
(0)
Introduction to Nervous Tissue
(0)
Nervous Tissue: The Neuron
(0)
5. Integumentary System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Integumentary System
(0)
Integumentary System: Thermoregulation
(0)
The Epidermis: Cells
(0)
The Epidermis: Layers
(0)
The Dermis
(0)
The Hypodermis
(0)
Glands
(0)
Hair
(0)
Nails
(0)
6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
(0)
Worksheet
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
(0)
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Compact and Spongy Bone
(0)
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Periosteum and Endosteum
(0)
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Bone Marrow
(0)
Gross Anatomy of Bone: Short, Flat, and Irregular Bones
(0)
Gross Anatomy of Bones - Structure of a Long Bone
(0)
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Matrix
(0)
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Bone Cells
(0)
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon
(0)
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae
(0)
7. The Skeletal System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Skeleton
(0)
The Skull
(0)
The Spine
(0)
The Thoracic Cage
(0)
The Pectoral Girdle
(0)
Bones of the Upper Limb
(0)
The Pelvic Girdle
(0)
Bone of the Lower Limb
(0)
8. Joints
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Joints
(0)
Classification of Joints
(0)
Structural Class: Fibrous Joints
(0)
Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints
(0)
Structural Class: Synovial Joints
(0)
Joint Movements
(0)
9. Muscle Tissue
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
(0)
Structure of a Skeletal Muscle
(0)
Sliding Filament Theory and the Sacromere
(0)
Steps of Muscle Contraction
(0)
10. Muscles
(0)
Worksheet
Origin and Insertion
(0)
Muscle Actions
(0)
Levers
(0)
Fascicle Arrangements
(0)
Muscle Naming
(0)
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
(0)
Worksheet
Ions - Sodium and Potassium
(0)
Resting Membrane Potential
(0)
Change in Membrane Potential
(0)
Properties of Graded and Action Potentials
(0)
Graded Potentials
(0)
Action Potentials
(0)
The Refractory Period
(0)
Propagation of Action Potentials
(0)
12. The Central Nervous System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
(0)
The Cerebrum
(0)
13. The Peripheral Nervous System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System
(0)
Organization of Sensory Pathways
(0)
Introduction to Sensory Receptors
(0)
Sensory Receptor Classification by Modality
(0)
Sensory Receptor Classification by Location
(0)
Proprioceptors
(0)
Adaptation of Sensory Receptors
(0)
Introduction to Reflex Arcs
(0)
Reflex Arcs
(0)
14. The Autonomic Nervous System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System
(0)
Control of the ANS
(0)
Sympathetic Nervous System
(0)
Parasympathetic Nervous System
(0)
Review of the Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
(0)
Neurotransmitters of the ANS
(0)
Visceral Reflex Arcs
(0)
15. The Special Senses
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Special Senses
(0)
Structure of the Eyeball
(0)
Fibrous Layer of the Eyeball
(0)
Vascular Layer of the Eyeball
(0)
Optic Components of the Eyeball
(0)
Inner Layer of the Eyeball
(0)
The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina
(0)
Rods, Cones, and Light
(0)
16. The Endocrine System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Endocrine System
(0)
Membrane Bound Receptors and Secondary Messengers
(0)
Intracellular Receptors and Direct Gene Action
(0)
The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
(0)
Hormone Review Table
(0)
17. The Blood
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction To Blood
(0)
Erythrocytes
(0)
Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin
(0)
Leukocytes
(0)
Platelets: Hemostasis
(0)
18. The Heart
(0)
Worksheet
Electrical Conduction System of the Heart
(0)
Cardiac Action Potentials
(0)
Electrocardiogram (ECG)
(0)
Cardiac Cycle
(0)
19. The Blood Vessels
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Blood Vessels
(0)
Types of Blood Vessels
(0)
General Blood Vessel Structure
(0)
Arteries
(0)
Capillaries
(0)
Veins
(0)
Anastomoses
(0)
Introduction to Hemodynamics
(0)
20. The Lymphatic System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Lymphatic System
(0)
Lymphatic Vasculature
(0)
Lymphoid Cells & Tissues
(0)
Overview of Lymphoid Organs
(0)
Primary Lymphoid Organs
(0)
Secondary Lympoid Organs: Lymph Nodes
(0)
Secondary Lympoid Organs: The Spleen
(0)
Secondary Lympoid Organs: MALT
(0)
21. The Immune System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Immune System
(0)
Introduction to Innate Immunity
(0)
Introduction to First-Line Defenses
(0)
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin
(0)
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Mucous Membrane
(0)
First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers
(0)
First-Line Defenses: Normal Microbiota
(0)
Introduction to Cells of the Immune System
(0)
Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes
(0)
Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes
(0)
Introduction to Cell Communication
(0)
Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules
(0)
Cell Communication: Cytokines
(0)
Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs)
(0)
Introduction to the Complement System
(0)
Activation Pathways of the Complement System
(0)
Effects of the Complement System
(0)
Review of the Complement System
(0)
Phagocytosis
(0)
Introduction to Inflammation
(0)
Steps of the Inflammatory Response
(0)
Fever
(0)
Interferon Response
(0)
Review Map of Innate Immunity
(0)
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity
(0)
Antigens
(0)
Introduction to T Lymphocytes
(0)
Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules
(0)
Activation of T Lymphocytes
(0)
Functions of T Lymphocytes
(0)
Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells
(0)
Introduction to B Lymphocytes
(0)
Antibodies
(0)
Classes of Antibodies
(0)
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
(0)
T Dependent & T Independent Antigens
(0)
Clonal Selection
(0)
Antibody Class Switching
(0)
Affinity Maturation
(0)
Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity
(0)
Immune Tolerance
(0)
Regulatory T Cells
(0)
Natural Killer Cells
(0)
Review of Adaptive Immunity
(0)
22. The Respiratory System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Lung Physiology
(0)
Pressure in the Lungs and Pleural Cavity
(0)
Ventilation
(0)
Lung Volumes and Capacities
(0)
Law of Partial Pressure
(0)
Respiration
(0)
23. The Digestive System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Digestive System
(0)
The Stomach
(0)
The Gallbladder
(0)
Pancreas
(0)
Duct System of the Liver, Gallbladder, and Pancreas
(0)
Small Intestine
(0)
24. Metabolism and Nutrition
(0)
Worksheet
Essential Amino Acids
(0)
Lipid Vitamins
(0)
Cellular Respiration: Redox Reactions
(0)
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
(0)
Cellular Respiration: Types of Phosphorylation
(0)
Cellular Respiration: Glycolysis
(0)
Cellular Respiration: Pyruvate Oxidation
(0)
Cellular Respiration: Krebs Cycle
(0)
Cellular Respiration: Electron Transport Chain
(0)
Cellular Respiration: Chemiosmosis
(0)
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
(0)
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
(0)
Gluconeogenesis
(0)
Fatty Acid Oxidation
(0)
Amino Acid Oxidation
(0)
25. The Urinary System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Urinary System
(0)
The Kidneys
(0)
The Nephron
(0)
Blood Supply of the Kidneys
(0)
Renal Physiology: Overview
(0)
Renal Physiology Step 1: Glomerular Filtration
(0)
Renal Physiology: Regulation of Glomerular Filtration
(0)
Renal Physiology Step 2: Tubular Reabsorption
(0)
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
(0)
Worksheet
Fluid Balance
(0)
Electrolyte Balance
(0)
Acid-Base Balance
(0)
27. The Reproductive System
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to the Reproductive System
(0)
Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System
(0)
Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System
(0)
Meiosis
(0)
28. Human Development
(0)
Worksheet
Introduction to Human Development
(0)
Early Embryonic Development
(0)
Implantation
(0)
Extraembryonic Membrane Development
(0)
Embryonic Development (Weeks 3-8)
(0)
Placentation
(0)
29. Heredity
(0)
Worksheet
Overview of Human Genetics
(0)
Patterns of Inheritance
(0)
Factors Affecting Gene Expression
(0)
Genetic Disorders
(0)
Gene Therapy
(0)