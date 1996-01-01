21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
21. Immune System Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Active and passive immunity are two different ways in which the immune system can be activated to protect the body against diseases. Which of the following is an example of active immunity?
A
Newborns receive immunity through breastfeeding
B
Administration of an antivenom
C
Serum therapy
D
Administration of booster shots