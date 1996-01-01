6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the stages of bone repair in the correct order:
I. remodeling and addition of compact bone
II. formation of a bony callus
III. formation of a fibrocartilaginous callus
IV. formation of hematoma at the break
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
IV, II, III, I
B
II, I, IV, III
C
IV, III, II, I
D
III, II, I, IV