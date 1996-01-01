Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System
13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System
Which cranial nerve has three branches:
A
CN III
B
CN VIII
C
CN XII
D
CN V
