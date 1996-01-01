23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
23. Digestive System Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements describes the possible outcomes of severe diarrhea if left untreated?
Which of the following statements describes the possible outcomes of severe diarrhea if left untreated?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and malnutrition.
B
Increased production of gastric acid and impaired nutrient absorption.
C
Elevated blood pressure and weight gain.
D
All options are correct.