ANS Characteristics Practice Problems
The autonomic nervous system controls the functions of the body's internal organs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, digestion, and body temperature. Which of the following is not a disorder of the autonomic nervous system?
Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a rare, degenerative neurological disorder that affects involuntary (autonomic) functions, including blood pressure and motor control of the body. Which of the following symptoms is more commonly associated with the cerebellar type of MSA?
Emily, a 24-year-old medical student, is volunteering at a local hospital. She experienced sudden dizziness while observing a surgical procedure. The sight of blood made her collapse to the ground. She quickly regained consciousness within a minute but felt weak and disoriented afterward. What type of autonomous disorder is Emily likely experiencing in this situation?
Which of the following cranial nerves is incorrectly matched with the parasympathetic ganglion it synapses on?