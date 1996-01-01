ANS Divisions Practice Problems
Which of the following ganglia innervates the rectum, sigmoid colon, descending colon, and other pelvic organs?
Identify the ganglia that innervate the chest's organs and tissues, such as the heart, lungs, and blood vessels:
Which of the following ganglia provides sympathetic innervation to the abdominal organs, including the stomach, liver, spleen, pancreas, and kidneys?
Which of the following is an effect of parasympathetic activity on the cardiovascular system?
The white and gray rami communicantes are named based on their color, which reflects the myelination status of the nerve fibers they contain. The white rami communicantes appear white because they contain:
Sympathetic tone and parasympathetic tone refer to the ongoing background activity of the sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions of the autonomic nervous system, respectively. Sympathetic tone increases:
The primary function of the sympathetic nervous system is to trigger the body's fight or flight response. Which of the following is a result of sympathetic activation?
As the enteric nervous system (ENS) comprises a complex network of neurons and neurotransmitters that may operate independently from the central nervous system (CNS), it is commonly referred to as:
The dorsal root ganglia (DRG) are structures located along the spinal cord that contain the cell bodies of:
In which region of the spinal cord do the short pre-ganglionic neurons of the sympathetic nervous system lie?
Which of the following plexuses innervates the urinary bladder and the reproductive organs?
When a vital organ receives information from both the parasympathetic and sympathetic systems, it is referred to as:
How will the activation of the "fight or flight" response affect the diameter of the peripheral blood vessels?
The pupillary reflex, which leads to the dilation of the pupils in darkness, is mediated by:
Parasympathetic preganglionic fibers leaving the brain are associated with which cranial nerve?
In the sympathetic division of the autonomic nervous system, where are the cell bodies of preganglionic neurons primarily located?
Which of the following is NOT a typical response of the body during the "fight or flight" response?
The inferior mesenteric ganglion provides sympathetic innervation to various organs in the lower part of the abdominopelvic cavity. Which organs are included in its innervation?
The effect of acetylcholine (ACh) released by sympathetic preganglionic neurons on ganglionic neurons is:
When adrenal medullae release epinephrine and norepinephrine into the bloodstream, the effects last longer primarily because:
What effect does damage to the anterior roots of the cervical spinal nerves have on sympathetic function in the cervical region?
In response to a potentially threatening situation, sympathetic activation likely results in:
Which of the following ganglia has postganglionic fibers that innervate the stomach, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, and spleen?