Neurotransmitters and Receptors Practice Problems
Suppose a pill contains a combination of a stimulant and a compound that blocks glycine receptors. Based on its given action mechanism, which of the following will be experienced by the patient if the pill is taken at an excessive dosage?
If a neurotransmitter can cause hyperpolarization of the postsynaptic neuron, this neurotransmitter is considered a(n):
Glutamate can cause depolarization of the postsynaptic neuron, thus, making it more likely to fire an action potential. Glutamate is therefore considered a(n):
Acetylcholinesterase can break down the neurotransmitter acetylcholine (ACh) into choline and acetic acid, thereby terminating the signal transmission at the neuromuscular junction. What will be its effect on the muscle cell?
Nicotine stimulates the sympathetic nervous system leading to an increased release of catecholamines such as adrenaline. This results in:
Oral corticosteroids, which are treatments for asthma, can also inhibit bone formation when taken for a long period of time. Therefore, oral corticosteroids can increase the likelihood of:
If the variations in the level of serotonin affect sensory interpretation and emotional states, what could be the impact of taking serotonin receptor activators such as lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)?
What happens when norepinephrine binds to alpha-adrenergic receptors on smooth muscle cells in blood vessel walls?
During the transmission of nerve impulses in the cholinergic synapse, what happens after acetylcholine molecules diffuse across the synaptic cleft?