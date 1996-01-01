17. Blood
Blood Testing Practice Problems
7 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which coronary artery is often referred to as the "widowmaker" due to its critical role in supplying blood to a large portion of the heart?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is responsible for the circulation of blood from the left atrium to the right atrium?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A patient receives a venous injection of a radioactive sodium isotope. Which route should this radioactive sodium take in order to reach the kidney?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A condition in which the left ventricle is unable to effectively pump blood out to the body, causing a backup of blood in the lungs, is termed: