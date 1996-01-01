Blood Pressure Practice Problems
The nervous system which activates the "fight or flight" response by releasing adrenaline and norepinephrine is the:
During physical activity, the body's demand for oxygen and nutrients increases. To meet this demand, the heart pumps more blood, causing an increase in cardiac output. Which of the following can possibly happen if the blood vessels in the body fail to dilate adequately in response to increased demand?
The reading which refers to the lower number in a blood pressure reading and represents the pressure in the arteries during heart relaxation is called:
Baroreceptors are specialized sensory receptors found in the walls of some blood vessels, notably the carotid sinus. Which of the following is not a function of baroreceptors?
Juan has been asked to stand at attention with his knees locked and erect posture. After some time, he feels his vision getting blurry and loses consciousness. Upon being kept in a horizontal position for some time, he regains consciousness. What is the possible cause of his unconsciousness?
Why does blood pressure decrease during hemorrhage, despite the compensatory increase in heart rate?
Which of the following statements accurately describes the relationship between hypertension and arteriosclerosis?
Which of the following is not a compensatory mechanism used by the body to tackle acute hypotension?