Blood Vessel Walls Practice Problems
Mr. Johnson, a 65-year-old man, presents to the emergency department with symptoms of low blood pressure and dizziness. The medical team suspects inadequate venous return as the cause of his symptoms. Which of the following factors can affect venous return?
When experiencing stress and anxiety, the body's sympathetic nervous system is activated, releasing stress hormones like epinephrine and norepinephrine from the adrenal glands. These hormones act on the smooth muscles surrounding the blood vessels and cause:
The structure of capillary walls differs from veins and arteries in that they lack a tunica externa layer. Which of the following is the primary function of tunica externa?
Which of the following best describes the purpose of dilation of the terminal arterioles and upstream arterioles in systemic capillary beds?