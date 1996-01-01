19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Capillary Exchange Practice Problems
7 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement best describes the reason for edema in liver cirrhosis?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following blood vessels serves as an outlet for leukocytes to enter the surrounding tissues?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following types of capillaries has pores and a discontinuous endothelium, allowing for the passage of large molecules?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Capillary action, also known as capillarity, is the process by which a liquid rises or is forced into a tiny space or capillary tube against the force of gravity. This action takes place as a result of:
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The majority of blood components exit through blood vessels at the capillary level due to:
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
All of the following factors affect the osmotic pressure of interstitial fluid, except: