19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Circulatory Pathways Practice Problems
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Circulatory Pathways Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following represents the correct path of blood flow to reach the right lung?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following blood vessels drains the distal portions of the large intestine and the rectum?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hepatic circulation enables the processing and metabolism of nutrients absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract prior to their entry into the systemic circulation through the: