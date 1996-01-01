18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Gross Anatomy Practice Problems
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Gross Anatomy Practice Problems
9 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What large artery branches into the right common carotid artery and the right subclavian artery?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following structures helps increase the contractile strength of the atria during atrial contraction?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following contains a dense network of collagen fibers that stabilize the position of the heart?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following layers of the heart consists of specialized cardiac muscle tissue that is responsible for the heart's contraction?
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following veins drains blood from the region supplied by the anterior interventricular artery?