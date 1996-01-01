Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood Practice Problems
Which of the following terms is accurately matched with the corresponding structure?
Which heart valve has two cusps anchored to the papillary muscles by chordae tendineae?
The Bundle of His, known as the atrioventricular (AV) bundle, is a collection of heart muscle cells specialized for electrical conduction. Where is the bundle of His located within the heart?
Which of the following statements is true regarding the thickness of ventricular walls?
A blockage in the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle frequently results in myocardial infarction (heart attack). It leads to the failure of:
Which chambers of the heart are the actual pumps responsible for propelling blood out of the heart and into circulation?
Which valve is located on the left side of the heart and consists of two flaps or cusps?
Which blood vessel carries deoxygenated blood from the right ventricle to the lungs in the pulmonary circuit?