18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation Practice Problems
10 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct relation of venous return with stroke volume (SV) and cardiac output (CO) according to the Frank-Starling law of the heart.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
What happens to cardiac output when the heart rate continues to climb beyond 160–180 bpm?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the heart rate is 90 bpm and the stroke volume is 70 mL per beat, what is the cardiac output?
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ventricular filling time is the amount of time that blood flows into and fills the ventricles of the heart. Which of the following factors results in a shorter ventricular filling time?
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
All of the following medications increase the force of myocardial contraction, leading to an increase in stroke volume, except: