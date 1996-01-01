Endocrine System Overview Practice Problems
What type of transfusion reaction happens when the recipient's immune system recognizes the transfused red blood cells as foreign and attacks them, leading to the destruction of the red blood cells?
Osteoporosis is a disease characterized by a decrease in bone density and mass, resulting in weak and brittle bones that are more prone to fracture. Osteoporosis can affect both elderly men and women, but it is more common in women after menopause due to:
A hormone is a chemical messenger that is produced by specialized cells within the endocrine organs. It is carried to all parts of the body via blood and affects the target organs by:
The major stimulus for the release of parathyroid hormone (PTH) is typically humoral, specifically a decrease in blood calcium levels. When blood calcium level drops below a certain threshold, the parathyroid glands release PTH, which acts on the bones, kidneys, and intestines to increase calcium levels in the blood. What are the other stimuli that can induce the release of PTH?
Which of the following is the most common second messenger in signal transduction pathways?
Which of the following enzymes catalyzes the conversion of cAMP to its inactive form, terminating the signaling cascade?
Which of the following is a protein complex that is a link between the first messenger and the second messenger?
Which hormone is released by the interstitial fibroblasts of the kidneys and is stimulated by low oxygen levels?
When messages are relayed through hormones to distant parts of the body, the type of communication is referred to as :
Which of the following is controlled by the nervous system rather than endocrine signaling?
Which of the following statements correctly describes paracrine signaling?
a) It is cell-to-cell communication through chemicals within a tissue
b) It is communication between body parts involving hormones
c) It is communication between body parts involving nerve impulses
d) It is communication between plant cells through plasmodesmata
Most of the endocrine glands are located in the following locations to provide effective communication and coordination with other organs and systems:
Which of the following organs is matched incorrectly with the hormones they produce?
Which of the following hormones is released by the adrenal cortex to regulate the body's response to stress?