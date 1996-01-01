Adaptive Defenses: Cells Practice Problems
The ability of immune cells, such as T cells and B cells, to recognize specific antigens and initiate an immune response against them is referred to as:
Which of the following best describes the role of T lymphocytes in the adaptive immune system?
Which of the following lymphocytes participate in the body's immune response by directly killing the infected cells through an enzyme injection?
Which of the following maintains the blood thymus barrier around the blood vessels of the cortex, which separates developing T cells from the general circulation?
Which of the following proteins is released at the surface of NK cells and diffuses across the narrow gap between the NK cell and its target?
Which of the following types of white blood cells are involved in directly attacking infected or abnormal cells and help in the regulation of immune responses?
A type of white blood cell that interacts with other immune cells to organize the body's immune defenses against infections and foreign invaders is named:
What happens if a T cell's receptor binds to an MHC protein containing an inappropriate antigen?