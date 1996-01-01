Origin and Insertion Practice Problems
Which of the following muscles has its origin, insertion, and action incorrectly paired?
The Achilles tendon is a strong fibrous tissue that connects the calf muscles (gastrocnemius and soleus) to the heel bone (calcaneus). Which movement is primarily facilitated by the Achilles tendon?
Which of the following distinguishing features between tendons and aponeuroses is true?
Statement A: The bicep curl is an example of a class III lever system, where the effort (generated by the bicep muscle) is situated between the fulcrum (the elbow joint) and the load (the weight being lifted).
Statement B: A full-body pushup is an example of a class I lever system, where the fulcrum is situated between the effort (the force applied to the door) and the load (the weight of the door).
Select the appropriate choice:
Both vastus medialis and vastus lateralis are muscles of the quadriceps located in the thigh and are attached to the:
Which of the following muscles originates from the back of the pelvis and inserts into the femur and is also responsible for hip extension?
The muscle that is located on the lateral side of the forearm and inserts into the styloid process of the radius is:
The following are flat muscles that are stacked on top of each other covering the abdominal viscera except:
Which of the following muscles flexes the wrist and inserts into the pisiform bone and the base of the fifth metacarpal bone?
Which of the following muscles is important for bladder, uterus, and rectum support, urinary continence, and bowel control?
All of the following tendons are involved in flexing the wrist and fingers, except:
Ava whispers something to her friend Lily in her ear, to which she raises her eyebrows and wrinkles her brow. Which of the following muscles is responsible for this action?
Watson strained his pectoralis major muscle while doing a bench press exercise. Identify the insertion of the pectoralis major.