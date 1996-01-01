Ear - Equilibrium Practice Problems
Which of the following is a type of ear damage caused by pressure differences between the inside and the outside of the ear during activities such as scuba diving or flying in an airplane?
Which of the following statements best describes the function of the pharyngotympanic tube?
Which of the following systems provides information about rotational movements, linear acceleration, and the orientation of the head with respect to gravity?
Sarah loves going to amusement parks and trying out different rides. On her recent visit, she decided to go on a Ferris wheel. After the ride, she felt dizzy and had difficulty maintaining her balance. Which structure in the inner ear is primarily responsible for Sarah's dizziness?
The organs that can detect linear acceleration and changes in head position relative to gravity are called: