Smell Practice Problems

Which of the following endocrine organ(s) is/are correctly matched with their function(s) and anatomical location (endocrine organ: function: location)?

i) Pituitary gland: production of several trophic hormones (FSH, LH, TSH ACTH), prolactin, and growth hormone: located in sella turcica.

ii) Pineal gland: Production of melatonin hormone: located in the abdomen.

iii) Testes: production of estrogen and progesterone: located in the scrotum.

iv) Pancreas: control of glucose metabolism via production of glucagon and insulin: located in the abdomen and extends retroperitoneally from the duodenum to the spleen.

v) Adrenal glands: cortex produces cortisol, aldosterone, and androgens while the adrenal medulla produces epinephrine and norepinephrine: located on top of each kidney.