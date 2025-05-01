Identify whether the equation is of an ellipse or hyperbola.
Horizontal
Vertical
Cannot be determined.
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.
Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.